NFL’s betting partners surely would like to have a Deshaun Watson decision, too

Getty Images

Beyond the Browns, their opponents, and their fans, there’s another key constituency that would like to know whether quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss any, some, or all of the games to be played in 2022.

The NFL’s seven sports betting partners.

They want to take bets. They want to make money from taking bets. With Watson’s status unknown, key Browns bets aren’t on the board. For example, PointsBet still doesn’t offer an over/under win total for Cleveland, or a bet on whether the Browns make the playoffs, or fail to do so.

For some reason, however, bets can be placed on the Browns to win the AFC North, where they are co-favorites with the Ravens at +200.

Whether it’s PointsBet or FanDuel or DraftKings or any of the other four NFL sports betting partners, the sooner Watson’s status is know, the sooner these various sports books can start making money from bets placed for, or against, the Browns.