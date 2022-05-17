NFL’s betting partners surely would like to have a Deshaun Watson decision, too

Posted by Mike Florio on May 17, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 08 Bengals at Browns
Beyond the Browns, their opponents, and their fans, there’s another key constituency that would like to know whether quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss any, some, or all of the games to be played in 2022.

The NFL’s seven sports betting partners.

They want to take bets. They want to make money from taking bets. With Watson’s status unknown, key Browns bets aren’t on the board. For example, PointsBet still doesn’t offer an over/under win total for Cleveland, or a bet on whether the Browns make the playoffs, or fail to do so.

For some reason, however, bets can be placed on the Browns to win the AFC North, where they are co-favorites with the Ravens at +200.

Whether it’s PointsBet or FanDuel or DraftKings or any of the other four NFL sports betting partners, the sooner Watson’s status is know, the sooner these various sports books can start making money from bets placed for, or against, the Browns.

3 responses to “NFL’s betting partners surely would like to have a Deshaun Watson decision, too

  1. Gamblers can fend for themselves. Nobody is losing any sleep for their feelings. Its a cutthroat game they choose to play.

  2. Let’s see. In the grand scheme of things we have:

    1) the rights of the possible victims
    2) the rights of the accused

    147) the interests of the employers of the accused

    1516) the curiosity of the press

    986,024) the financial opportunities of gamblers, gambling houses, and the sponsors who feed off of gambling interests.

  3. Who cares? Gambling is risky business. I’m curious as to how much the NFL takes in with their gambling “partnerships”. You better believe the NFL will decline to punish Watson if the they stand to lose money on the matter.

