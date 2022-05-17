NIL funding from boosters cuts into the money they give to schools they support

Posted by Mike Florio on May 17, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT
2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama
Apart from the concern, as stated by Alabama coach Nick Saban, that the name, image, and likeness revolution affects parity of resources in college football, there’s another practical concern as it relates to boosters funneling cash directly to players or into broader fund that disseminate the cash.

Every dollar that a booster gives to players as NIL payment is one less dollar that the booster would otherwise give directly to the school.

Boosters only have so much money to give. And if they can dig deeper for NIL money to go along with their regular contribution, that’s extra money that could have gone to the school.

It’s an intriguing wrinkle to the new reality of big-time college athletics. Boosters will robbing Peter of donations to give NIL money to Paul.

Maybe that’s ultimately why the various universities, hiding behind the NCAA, want to eliminate boosters from the NIL equation. The boosters boost the programs. If they start boosting the players, the programs necessarily get less.

  1. Let them operate however they please. These articles are getting tiring…the nfl doesnt owe anybody anything.

  3. The NFL doesn’t owe anybody anything??? What the hell does that have to do with booster funding? What the hell does that even mean?

  4. This is pretty much a continuation of the decline in the importance of the games from when players stayed 4 years. In the future, the main reason sports will attract will be betting, tail gaiting, in general whether the social aspect is worth it to the fan. The game itself will be secondary.

