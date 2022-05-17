Patriots sign Chasen Hines, Andrew Stueber

Getty Images

The Patriots kicked off the week by signing a couple of their draft picks.

The team announced the signings of sixth-round pick Chasen Hines and seventh-rounder Andrew Stueber. Both offensive linemen agreed to four-year deals in New England.

Hines started 17 games at guard while at LSU. He came to the school as a defensive lineman, but switched sides of the ball before finding his role on the team.

Stueber started 20 games at right tackle at Michigan. He also saw time at guard during his time at the Big Ten school.

The Patriots also announced the signing of long snapper Ross Reiter, who was undrafted out of Colorado State this year. Defensive back Devin Hafford and quarterback D’Eriq King were both cut.