Phillip Lindsay agrees to deal with Colts

Running back Phillip Lindsay said in April that he was looking for the right fit before signing a contract for the 2022 season and he apparently found it in Indianapolis.

Lindsay’s agent Mike McCartney announced on Tuesday that Lindsay has agreed to terms with the Colts. It’s a one-year deal for Lindsay with the AFC South team.

Lindsay played 10 games for the Texans last season before getting cut in November. He was claimed by the Dolphins and played in four more games. He ran 88 times for 249 yards and a touchdown overall and he ran for 2,550 yards for the Broncos in his first three NFL seasons.

The Colts have Jonathan Taylor back as their top running back and Nyheim Hines has been talked up as a receiver and change of pace back, so Lindsay will have to make a strong impression to carve out a role in the offense.

