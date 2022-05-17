Rams waive five recent UDFA signings

Getty Images

The Rams have made some roster moves on Tuesday, waiving several players they’d signed as undrafted free agents.

Los Angeles announced tight end Roger Carter, defensive back T.J. Carter, linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray, defensive back Daniel Isom, and receiver Lance McCutcheon have all been waived.

The five players were among the 17 the defending Super Bowl champions added just after the draft.

Though the Rams did not have a selection until the third round of the 2022 draft, they ended up picking eight players to add depth to their squad.