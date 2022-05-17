Rashawn Slater: A lot of my rookie tape makes me cringe

Getty Images

By most measures, Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater‘s rookie season was a resounding success.

Slater started every game and was voted a second-team All-Pro while also making the Pro Bowl. His play helped keep quarterback Justin Herbert upright and making plays down the field, but the positive outside reviews weren’t shared by Slater when he looked back at the season.

“I watched the tape. There were all sorts of things,” Slater said, via Nicholas Cothrel of SI.com. “I look at the tape and a lot of it kind of makes me cringe. There’s detail and technique, and sometimes I’ll be this close, but there’s always that little room for improvement that can make a big difference.”

The Chargers were aggressive in adding pieces to the roster this offseason after falling short of the playoffs in 2021. If they can couple those contributions with an even better season from Slater, their chances of advancing this time around will look a whole lot better.