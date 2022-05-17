Report: MRI confirms Tarik Cohen ruptured his Achilles

Getty Images

Tarik Cohen’s injury looked like a ruptured Achilles when it happened on a live stream. Unfortunately, for the free agent running back that’s exactly what it was.

An MRI confirmed the injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cohen was working out Tuesday when he fell to the ground and grabbed the back of his ankle after trying to change directions.

Cohen has not played since third game of 2020 when he tore his ACL, forcing him to miss the rest of that season and the entire 2021 season. He was working out in the hopes of finding a team that would sign him for 2022 as the Bears had designated him a post-June 1 release.

Cohen, a fourth-round draft pick of the Bears in 2017, was a first-team All-Pro return man in 2018.