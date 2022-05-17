Saints sign Devine Ozigbo

Getty Images

The Saints did some post-rookie minicamp roster shuffling on Monday.

The team announced the signing of running back Devine Ozigbo and confirmed the reported signing of linebacker Eric Wilson. They waived center Cohl Cabral, linebacker Joel Dublanko, and wide receiver Jalen McCleskey in corresponding moves.

Ozigbo was released by the Patriots after New England selected a pair of running backs in this year’s draft. He had two previous stints with the Saints and played in two games for the team last season. He’s also appeared in 19 games for the Jags and has 12 catches for 65 yards and 11 carries for 25 yards over the course of his career.

Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Tony Jones Jr., Dwayne Washington, and Abram Smith are the other backs in New Orleans.