Steelers complete second G.M. interview with Omar Khan

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT
New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

The Steelers continued moving toward a General Manager hire on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have completed a second interview with their vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan. Khan joins Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek, and former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley in finishing second meetings with the team.

Reports have indicated Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt and Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl are also set for second interviews. Hunt has also interviewed for an assistant G.M. position with the Bills, which may be a sign that he’s not a favorite to succeed Kevin Colbert in Pittsburgh.

Khan has spent the last two decades with the Steelers. He also interviewed for the Bears G.M. opening before they hired Ryan Poles this year.

1 responses to “Steelers complete second G.M. interview with Omar Khan

  1. Khan has been the heir apparent for years. I am glad they are doing an extensive interview process rather than just promote a guy.

