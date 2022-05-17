Steelers scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt interviews for Bills assistant GM job

Getty Images

The Steelers may be losing a member of their front office to an AFC rival.

Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt interviewed with Bills General Manager Brandon Beane for the Bills’ assistant GM job, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Bills’ assistant GM job has been vacant since Joe Schoen left to become GM of the Giants.

The report says Hunt is also in the mix for the Steelers’ GM job, although if Hunt thinks he has a good chance at that job, it’s odd that he would be interviewing for a lower-level job with another team.

Hunt, who has been with the Steelers since 2010, also interviewed for a job with the Eagles this offseason.