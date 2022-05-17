Steelers scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt interviews for Bills assistant GM job

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 17, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills Training Camp
Getty Images

The Steelers may be losing a member of their front office to an AFC rival.

Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt interviewed with Bills General Manager Brandon Beane for the Bills’ assistant GM job, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Bills’ assistant GM job has been vacant since Joe Schoen left to become GM of the Giants.

The report says Hunt is also in the mix for the Steelers’ GM job, although if Hunt thinks he has a good chance at that job, it’s odd that he would be interviewing for a lower-level job with another team.

Hunt, who has been with the Steelers since 2010, also interviewed for a job with the Eagles this offseason.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Steelers scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt interviews for Bills assistant GM job

  1. A lot of personnel will probably be leaving the Steelers front office this year to join with more successful franchises.

  2. “Great first name you have there, Brandon. How soon can you start?”

  3. The Steelers are going to screw around with this incredibly long hiring process they are going through and will likely end up losing the candidate they actually want.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.