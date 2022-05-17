Steve Belichick: Josh Uche an important piece to the puzzle for us

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 26 Bills at Patriots
Getty Images

The Patriots have a lot of unknowns on the defensive side of the ball after parting ways with a number of veterans this offseason and one of them is how linebacker Josh Uche will do with an uptick in playing time.

Uche has been limited to 21 games and 414 defensive snaps over his first two seasons, but the team thought enough of him to make him a second-round pick in 2020 and he hasn’t lost the favor of the coaching staff. Outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick suggested Uche is on track for a more sizable role in his third NFL season.

“I see him as part of the, since it’s the hot word right now, part of the blueprint. I see him being an important piece to the puzzle for us going forward,” Belichick said, via WEEI.com. “There’s a lot of factors to it besides what he’s going to do. We have to see what everybody else does and work the pieces around from there. I see Josh being a big part of this defense. We’ll see how the competition plays out. Josh is another guy who’s doing everything right, who’s putting a lot of hard work in, setting up as well as he could to help us out on the field once we get to camp. It’s all just a building process. He’s done everything right so far.”

Uche, Ronnie Perkins, Cameron McGrone, and Anfernee Jennings were all drafted in either 2020 or 2021 and have yet to make a serious impression on the field in New England. That will likely have to change for the defense to move ahead of where it was last year.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Steve Belichick: Josh Uche an important piece to the puzzle for us

  1. How many kids does BB keep on the payroll? Only qualification is their last name. No wonder this team continues to sink.

  2. “No wonder this team continues to sink.” 10-7 stinks? No great, but hardly stinks. The Cam Newton experiment was an EPIC failure, but it is one of the most successful teams this century.

  3. Uche and Jennings look like total busts. Pekins and McGrone are untested. Between 2017 and 2020 the Pats had 4 lousy drafts, the consequences of which are now being felt.

  4. If he’s healthy enough to stay on the field he’s going to have to really impress if he hopes to stay out there. Otherwise he’ll be just another bad draft pick, and there’s been way more bad picks than good picks lately, and although it hasn’t been as bad as some teams the bar is still really high, so every poor pick gets over played by the media who are just looking to pile on even though the Patriots are still a decent team. People act like suddenly they can’t win, and they don’t have anyone who’s any good. It’s all jealousy that’s all it is. Even when they’re considered a bad team by some they still managed to make the playoffs last year. Yes they were outclassed there’s no doubt about that, but they were playing a playoff game, so they were still a threat, because come playoff time anything can happen

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.