Tarik Cohen injured while live streaming workout

Free agent running back Tarik Cohen appeared to suffer a serious injury while working out today, with all of it live streamed on Cohen’s own Instagram account.

The video shows Cohen doing an agility drill, planting his foot to change directions and then falling to the ground, grabbing the back of his ankle.

The injury and Cohen’s reaction led to immediate speculation that he might have torn his Achilles tendon.

Cohen suffered a serious knee injury in the third game of 2020, forcing him to miss the rest of that season and the entire 2021 season. He was working out in the hopes of finding a team that would sign him for 2022.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Bears in 2017, Cohen was a first-team All-Pro return man in 2018.