Tarik Cohen injured while live streaming workout

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 17, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Bills at Bears
Getty Images

Free agent running back Tarik Cohen appeared to suffer a serious injury while working out today, with all of it live streamed on Cohen’s own Instagram account.

The video shows Cohen doing an agility drill, planting his foot to change directions and then falling to the ground, grabbing the back of his ankle.

The injury and Cohen’s reaction led to immediate speculation that he might have torn his Achilles tendon.

Cohen suffered a serious knee injury in the third game of 2020, forcing him to miss the rest of that season and the entire 2021 season. He was working out in the hopes of finding a team that would sign him for 2022.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Bears in 2017, Cohen was a first-team All-Pro return man in 2018.

21 responses to “Tarik Cohen injured while live streaming workout

  9. This is one of those times when everyone says, “You really hate to see that.”, yet everyone also rushes online to find the video. Sucks this happened – hoping for a speedy recovery.

  10. That blows.

    I was rooting for him before this, definitely will be rooting for him after this.

    As we’ve all learned recently, this is a drop in the bucket for what this kid has been through.

    Good luck Tarik, this won’t be the last we hear from you.

  11. So sorry to hear of this. Poor Tarik. That boy is getting no luck at all!

  14. Being that you can actually hear an audible “snap”, safe to say it was his achilles.

  16. Cohen was a really fun player to watch when he was healthy which unfortunately wasn’t very often. I wish him nothing but the best.

  18. You really hate to see that. I went online and saw the video. Sucks this happened – hoping for a speedy recovery.

  20. I wish the Bears could’ve found a spot for Tarik. I wish him a speedy recovery and best of luck getting back to what he loves. Some team is going to get a comback player of the year candidate on the cheap when he gets healthy.

  21. icantstandwhitecastleanymore says:
    May 17, 2022 at 3:58 pm
    I wish the Bears could’ve found a spot for Tarik. I wish him a speedy recovery and best of luck getting back to what he loves. Some team is going to get a comback player of the year candidate on the cheap when he gets healthy.
    ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
    He was a non-factor at RB in 2019. He got hurt the third game of 2020, causing him to miss the remaining 13 games. He missed all of 2021 due to the same injuries. He won’t be back anytime soon after getting hurt once again. You probably have as good of a chance of seeing the 2018 version of Cohen as you do seeing the 2012 version of RGIII.

