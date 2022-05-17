Testifying under oath, Deshaun Watson admits Ashley Solis cried at end of massage

Barring one or more settlements, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson eventually will stand trial in 22 different cases with 22 different juries regarding claims made by 22 different massage therapists.

Last week, Watson testified in one of the pre-trial depositions that a massage ended with the therapist crying, according to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. Watson also admitted that he sent her an apology via text message.

The testimony came in the case brought by Ashley Solis. She was the first therapist to go public with her claims.

Watson claimed he didn’t know why she had cried. Solis claims that Watson intentionally touched her with his penis during the massage, prompting the reaction.

“Sorry about you feeling uncomfortable,” Watson texted. “Never were the intentions. Lmk if you want to work in the future. My apologies.”

Asked why he sent an apology, Watson testified: “Yes, because she was teary-eyed. And I was trying to figure out what was going on.  So, I assumed that she was uncomfortable in whatever reason.  And we talked about working in the future.  And so, I said, `We can work in the future.  Just let me know.’  And then I sent my apologies as whatever reason she was teary-eyed for.”

With no court order in place preventing the deposition transcripts from being disseminated to reporters, the lawyers can share any, some, or all of the information. This specific testimony was provided by attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the 22 plaintiffs.

The report lands one day after multiple reports indicated that the NFL will meet with Watson this week. As explained earlier today, the league has much to do in order to get any disciplinary process fully resolved by the start of the 2022 regular season.

  1. Bye bye 2022-2023 season. You apologized for whatever reason she was teary-eyed?

    You’re not a good liar. This won’t end well for you.

  5. Watson will be suspended for the season. Mayfield could tell them to GTFOH if they want him to play after casting him aside. Could be pretty ugly in Cleveland this season.

  6. I’d love to see Baker come in and have an MVP type of season in Watson’s absence and then watch him walk all the way to the bank when he signs with his next team.

  10. If he didn’t have all the money and fame that he does do you think he would be able to hold down a job in any other profession? This is one of the perks of being a professional athlete. We’ve seen it time and time again. It’s sad and embarrassing yet there are people out there advocating for more money and power for these people. Sad and disgusting. I hope he’s suspended all year and then the Browns can try and put the toothpaste back in the tube with Baker.

  12. This guy is embarrassing. How can you make someone like that the face of your franchise?? Sorry Browns fans, your team has done you wrong again.

  13. Friends of mine didn’t understand it last season when I said I prayed he would not come to Miami. Aside from the kings ransom to be paid to the Texans and the inevitable suspension from the NFL, the guy is just a creep.

  14. Trevor Bauer got 2 years and there was some consent there. Lets see what the NFL does.

  15. And yet no charges from the grand jury. More to the deposition than what was released?

  17. First, you apologized for something you had no idea about.

    Second, you confirm she cried at the end.

    This is going to get good.

  19. whalers06 says:
    May 17, 2022 at 4:56 pm
    How much guaranteed? Yikes.
    $1 Million, in 2022.

    This will be a non sorry in the future when he’s tearing it up on the field for Cleveland.

    It’s amazing how outraged people are who don’t quite know what happened yet.

  20. “And then I sent my apologies as whatever reason she was teary-eyed for.”

    What an absolute creep. He knows exactly what he did, he set everything up for a specific purpose.

    This is the face of your franchise, Cleveland? Shame on this team and everyone who turns a blind eye to Watson. It’s disgusting.

  21. And this was the 1st out of 22 of these coming up. The league sponsors will end up knocking on Roger’s door to have this pervert suspended before number 10.

  23. If I were the Browns, I’d be renaming the stadium after Mayfield and getting him some massages. You guys are a joke thinking there was nothing wrong with DeeShawn’s situation. Fools.

  24. Why he didn’t settle the minute he was traded and paid is beyond comprehension. It should have been a condition of the trade and or contract if you’re the Browns and NFL. Give each one a million and move on at this point. Everyday this drags out it gets worse for all.

  25. I understand Baker may not be the answer, but damn! You gave the world to Houston, and even more to Watson. I’m thinking you do have fans that are women. They may feel a certain way about this guy.

    If he didn’t have all the money and fame that he does do you think he would be able to hold down a job in any other profession? This is one of the perks of being a professional athlete. We’ve seen it time and time again. It’s sad and embarrassing yet there are people out there advocating for more money and power for these people. Sad and disgusting. I hope he’s suspended all year and then the Browns can try and put the toothpaste back in the tube with Baker.

    I know who one of the thumbs down for this is.

  28. No matter what else comes out here’s what we know:

    This guy has some serious sexual perversion and paid massage therapists for massage and sex in some cases. We also know that more than 20 therapists did not agree with his behavior during the sessions.

    At best he is a John paying for sex with massage therapists many of whom did not want to engage in sex with him.

    At worst he’s a sexual deviant who has sexually assaulted multiple different women.

    There is no way to spin this in his favor to make him look better.

  29. If anyone doubted – this seals it.

    Watson will not be playing this year at all and will be suspended part or all of next year.

