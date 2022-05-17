Titans, Treylon Burks agree to terms

USA Today

The Titans’ first-round pick has reached an agreement on his rookie contract.

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks got his deal done today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

It’s a four-year, $14,369,590 fully guaranteed contract with a fifth-year option for the 2026 season that the Titans will need to decide whether to pick up during the 2025 offseason.

The Titans drafted Burks with the pick they received from the Eagles for trading wide receiver A.J. Brown. Burks will have big shoes to fill with Brown’s departure from a Titans team that had the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year but will have a tough time repeating that accomplishment this year.