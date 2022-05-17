Todd Bowles: Chris Godwin “better than where he was,” but no timetable for return

Getty Images

The Buccaneers kicked off their organized team activities on Tuesday, but not every member of the team is taking part in the on-field workouts.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin is one of the players who is currently out of action. Godwin tore his ACL in Week 15 last season and said in March that there wasn’t any timetable in place for his return to football activities.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said that remains the case when asked about when Godwin might be ready to rejoin the team.

“Better than where he was but not where he needs to be . . . we don’t put a timetable on it,” Bowles said, via Brianna Dix of the team’s website.

With Godwin progressing, there’s no reason to worry about the lack of a specific date for his full return in the middle of May. As long as that progress continues into training camp, there also won’t be much reason to worry about his availability for the season.