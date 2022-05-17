Tom Brady blocks out the noise, unless he doesn’t

Getty Images

Eventually, Tom Brady will be one of the biggest voices adding to the noise around the NFL’s various teams. For now, he continues to be one of the central figures about whom noise is generated.

How does he deal with it? He recently explained it as part of a Buccaneers in-house documentary regarding the team’s 2021 season.

Said Brady, while paying homage to Super Bowl nemesis Eli Manning with one of those fingers on each hand up, “I just look at the TV and I go, ‘Fuck you guys, fuck you TV.” (Reached for comment, TV said, “What the hell did I do?”)

But then Brady said this, “You block out the noise, because none of it matters.”

They love to claim that they block out the noise, because they don’t want to give the satisfaction to those creating the noise. They love to say none of it matters, because they want the people saying those things to think they don’t matter.

They hear what the outside voices say. And Brady, as we now know, will eventually be one of those people.

That’s when some quarterback who finds himself on the wrong end of criticism from Brady will say, “Fuck you guys, fuck you TB.”