Tom Brady blocks out the noise, unless he doesn’t

Posted by Mike Florio on May 17, 2022, 10:09 AM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Eventually, Tom Brady will be one of the biggest voices adding to the noise around the NFL’s various teams. For now, he continues to be one of the central figures about whom noise is generated.

How does he deal with it? He recently explained it as part of a Buccaneers in-house documentary regarding the team’s 2021 season.

Said Brady, while paying homage to Super Bowl nemesis Eli Manning with one of those fingers on each hand up, “I just look at the TV and I go, ‘Fuck you guys, fuck you TV.” (Reached for comment, TV said, “What the hell did I do?”)

But then Brady said this, “You block out the noise, because none of it matters.”

They love to claim that they block out the noise, because they don’t want to give the satisfaction to those creating the noise. They love to say none of it matters, because they want the people saying those things to think they don’t matter.

They hear what the outside voices say. And Brady, as we now know, will eventually be one of those people.

That’s when some quarterback who finds himself on the wrong end of criticism from Brady will say, “Fuck you guys, fuck you TB.”

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Tom Brady blocks out the noise, unless he doesn’t

  1. The last 3 words of the article sums it up nicely. I detest cheaters and liars in sports.

  2. Geez. Brady is becoming another Lebron. Although there is no doubt about their greatness, they seem to resent anyone else getting any attention and have to talk or tweet something. Same with Rodgers.

  3. He use to block out everything and just play that’s the brady I miss but sadly that brady is long gone now hes just another ego driven diva maniac.

  4. Geez. Brady is becoming another Lebron. Although there is no doubt about their greatness, they seem to resent anyone else getting any attention and have to talk or tweet something. Same with Rodgers.
    ______________________
    It’s only going to get worse after he retires and goes into his broadcasting career. Every broadcast that he’s a part of will be centered around him and the game will become secondary.

  6. The people who are the best at what they do tend to get the most media coverage, so you’re going to hear more about them and from them.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.