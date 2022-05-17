Tom Brady has a Netflix deal, will be the subject of a roast

Posted by Mike Florio on May 17, 2022, 12:11 PM EDT
Super Bowl LV
Getty Images

If you can’t get enough Tom Brady, we have good news. If you’ve had enough Tom Brady, tough crap.

Joe Otterson of Variety.com reports that Netflix will launch a series of comedy specials called the “Greatest Roasts of All Time” or “GROAT.” (Groan.)

Brady will serve as an executive producer of the series, apparently because nothing says “comedy special” like Tom Brady. He’ll also be the subject of the first roast. It will be filmed in 2023, after the upcoming NFL season ends.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,”  Netflix V.P. of stand-up and comedy formats Robbie Praw said in a press release. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.” (Hopefully they’ll have different writers for the show than they had for the press release.)

It will be very interesting to see who participates, and what they’ll say. In 2016, Peyton Manning made a Deflategate joke about Brady during a roast of Rob Lowe. In 2017, Brady pal Rob Gronkowski participated in a roast of Boston icon David Ortiz that ultimately wasn’t televised, in part because Gronk was being way too Gronky.

No other subjects of future “GROAT” roasts have not yet been announced. Maybe they want to see how the first one goes before committing to a second.

Whatever they do, I don’t know whether I’m rooting for or against Gronk gets another chance at the microphone.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Tom Brady has a Netflix deal, will be the subject of a roast

  1. Having witnessed Gronk’s attempt at stand up, root for catastrophic blackouts.

  3. I must be in the minority because Brady has grown on me. The more he lets his guard down, the more likable he is. As great as he is, he still seems down to earth, doesn’t take himself too seriously and takes a ribbing in stride. Look no further than his interactions with Eli Manning. He knows what’s coming but he laughs it off and seems at peace with himself.

    I think the roast will be great as long as it’s no holds barred. Participants must be Eli, Jeff Ross, Nicki Glaser, Edelman, (maybe Gronk), not Peyton, Belichick, Chris Rock, …

  4. Thankful to Mr. Bill Bellichick for keeping this guy’s egoism in check under a tight ship. TB12 would have reached Aaron Rodgers levels of insufferable behavior otherwise.

  6. Well, to his credit, at least he is willing to be roasted. I personally would not care to go through one of those. I wonder if anything is off limits.

  7. The Comedy Central roasts were great. The Netflix roast of the Jonas Brothers was awful. If the Brady roast doesn’t include Peyton Manning, then we know it’ll skew toward the latter.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.