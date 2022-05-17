Tom Brady has a Netflix deal, will be the subject of a roast

Getty Images

If you can’t get enough Tom Brady, we have good news. If you’ve had enough Tom Brady, tough crap.

Joe Otterson of Variety.com reports that Netflix will launch a series of comedy specials called the “Greatest Roasts of All Time” or “GROAT.” (Groan.)

Brady will serve as an executive producer of the series, apparently because nothing says “comedy special” like Tom Brady. He’ll also be the subject of the first roast. It will be filmed in 2023, after the upcoming NFL season ends.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” Netflix V.P. of stand-up and comedy formats Robbie Praw said in a press release. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.” (Hopefully they’ll have different writers for the show than they had for the press release.)

It will be very interesting to see who participates, and what they’ll say. In 2016, Peyton Manning made a Deflategate joke about Brady during a roast of Rob Lowe. In 2017, Brady pal Rob Gronkowski participated in a roast of Boston icon David Ortiz that ultimately wasn’t televised, in part because Gronk was being way too Gronky.

No other subjects of future “GROAT” roasts have not yet been announced. Maybe they want to see how the first one goes before committing to a second.

Whatever they do, I don’t know whether I’m rooting for or against Gronk gets another chance at the microphone.