Tyler Higbee: Getting a ring made missing the Super Bowl all better

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 17, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has been a key piece of the team’s offense for years. But he was unable to play in Super Bowl LVI after suffering a knee injury during the NFC Championship Game.

Higbee told reporters on Tuesday that he ended up having surgery for the injury and is now making good progress in preparation for the 2022 season.

“The knee is coming along very well,” Higbee said, via Stu Jackson of the Rams’ website.

Higbee also noted that not playing in the Super Bowl was a little tough to handle.

“I was in a dark place there for a couple of weeks, but getting a ring made it all better,” Higbee said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “I was fortunate that I’d already played in one. Now my mindset is we have to go back so I can play in one next year.”

Higbee caught 61 passes for 560 yards with five touchdowns in the 2021 regular season, adding nine receptions for 115 yards in the playoffs.

  1. The Rams had to play through the Super Bowl without two of their top three receivers – OBJ and Tyler Higbee. (No complaints about Van Jefferson, but Higbee had 61 receptions in the regular season to Jefferson’s 50, while playing in two fewer games.) I think the SB would not have been close if either one of them had been on the field (in OBJ’s case, on the field for more than one quarter before going down with his ACL injury.) I really hope they re-sign OBJ, he was simply outstanding for the Rams.

