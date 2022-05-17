USA Today writer Jori Epstein wins the Terez Paylor emerging writer award

USA TODAY Sports

USA Today reporter Jori Epstein won the 2022 Terez A. Paylor Emerging Writer Award, the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) announced Tuesday.

Epstein has covered the NFL and the Cowboys for USA Today since 2018. She was a finalist for last year’s inaugural award.

The Paylor Award recognizes a rising star in pro football writing who exemplifies the qualities of Paylor, the former Yahoo Sports and Kansas City Star football writer who died in February 2021 at the age of 37.

Epstein, a graduate of the University of Texas, started her career at the Dallas Morning News and she also worked for Sports Illustrated and the Philadelphia Daily News. Her book “The Upstander,” a non-fiction account about Holocaust survivor and activist Max Glauben, was published in 2021.

The other finalists for the 2022 award were Michael-Shawn Dugar (The Athletic), Emmanuel Morgan (New York Times) and Tashan Reed (The Athletic).