Vince Wilfork elected to Patriots Hall of Fame

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 17, 2022, 11:31 AM EDT
Vince Wilfork is the newest member of the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Wilfork was initially one of three nominees chosen by a panel of media, team staff and former Patriots, who also nominated Logan Mankins and Mike Vrabel. Fans then chose Wilfork over Mankins and Vrabel as the newest member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

A first-round draft pick out of Miami in 2004, Wilfork played 11 seasons for the Patriots, winning two Super Bowl rings and being chosen to five Pro Bowls.

Wilfork finished his career by playing two seasons for the Texans. He retired after the 2016 season.

  1. Deserving!

    Vrabel should be next. There are others that should be in line ahead of Mankins.

  4. Hugely deserved. What a stud he was. How many 300+ guys could get as many athletic INTs, hit as hard as he hit Donald Jones, and take up space as a run devouring NT like he did.

  7. I always thought he was better than Richard Seymour when they played together. Seymour is going in the HOF. Not many nose tackles in the HOF but worth of consideration in MHO.

  8. No brainer. He’s going to Canton next. Best 3-4 NT I’ve ever seen and Ngata is a close second, but Vince won’t be a 1st ballot because of his position.

    There just haven’t been many 350 lb NTs who were that athletic (sounds funny, I know) and had to have a double team on every snap or the opponents’ day would be ruined for 4 qtrs.

    Ted Washington comes to mind, Keith Traylor, etc, even going back to Jim Burt (smallish, probably 290) in the 1980s, he was good, and it’s totally an unforgiving position by how its designed, but no one did it better in my 40 years of watching the NFL.

    I am sure I am missing a couple of names in here as well. Casey Hampton was good, but not on the Wilfork/Ngata level.

    I am not saying Vince is 1st ballot, but he’s going in like Seymour did last year. In our society of immediate gratification, people lose sight of what actually is the backbone of a team concept. It’s not sacks. Its not bad run defense either. It’s fundamentals, consistency and high level of that quality.

    If I am starting an all time 3-4 D, Reggie White is one DE, Seymour at the other DE..those are my starters, I’ve got Vince at NT, Lawrence Taylor and Charles Haley are more 2 OLBs.

    Night night. No one is running on that defense or passing on it. Ever.

