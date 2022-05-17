Vince Wilfork elected to Patriots Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Vince Wilfork is the newest member of the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Wilfork was initially one of three nominees chosen by a panel of media, team staff and former Patriots, who also nominated Logan Mankins and Mike Vrabel. Fans then chose Wilfork over Mankins and Vrabel as the newest member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

A first-round draft pick out of Miami in 2004, Wilfork played 11 seasons for the Patriots, winning two Super Bowl rings and being chosen to five Pro Bowls.

Wilfork finished his career by playing two seasons for the Texans. He retired after the 2016 season.