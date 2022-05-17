XFL to air on ESPN, ABC, FX in 2023

Getty Images

The XFL officially has its TV partner for the 2023 relaunch.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is a part owner and the public face of the new XFL, announced today that ESPN, ABC and FX — all owned by Disney — will air every XFL game next season.

That move was widely expected. ESPN has been giving plenty of publicity to the XFL, and little to the rival USFL, which is owned by Fox.

Whether the USFL returns in 2023 remains to be seen, but if it does, its players will be contractually barred from playing in the XFL.

The XFL originally launched with great fanfare in 2001, but it went belly-up after one season. Vince McMahon then re-launched the XFL in 2020, but it lasted less than one season. After that, Johnson and a group of investors purchased the XFL and vowed to bring it back. From all appearances, they’re on track to start it. Whether they can make it last remains to be seen.