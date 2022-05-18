Andy Weidl completes second interview for Steelers’ G.M. job

Getty Images

The Steelers announced they have completed a second interview with Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl for the team’s General Manager job.

Kevin Colbert is retiring from the job, creating a vacancy the Steelers have taken their time in filling.

Weidl began his career in the NFL with the Steelers as a player personnel assistant from 1998-99. He worked for the Saints and the Ravens before joining the Eagles’ front office in 2016.

If he were to leave Philadelphia, it would continue an offseason of change in the Eagles’ personnel department. Weidl’s brother, Casey, is among those to depart, with the Eagles dismissing Casey Weidl as director of scouting operations.

Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan, Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek and former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley also have had second interviews with the team.