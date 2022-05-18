Antonie Winfield: Russell Gage is the perfect slot receiver for our system

Getty Images

With receiver Chris Godwin still recovering from a torn ACL and no set timetable for his return, the Buccaneers have a lot of opportunity behind Mike Evans at receiver.

The team signed Russell Gage in March to a three-year deal worth $30 million in March, bringing him over from the Falcons. Once Godwin returns, Gage should fit well alongside him and Evans. But until then, the club will likely need Gage to make plays.

Having played against Gage in the division, Bucs safety Antoine Winfield has a good idea of the receiver’s abilities. The DB is looking forward to seeing what Gage can do with Tampa Bay.

“I think he is the perfect slot for our system, being at that receiver position,” Winfield said in a Tuesday press conference. “Playing against him, he’s tough in there, so I think we’re going to utilize him just fine in that area. He’s smart, he has good routes, he is shifty — I like his game a lot.”

Gage finished second on the Falcons last year with 66 receptions, 770 yards, and four touchdowns. A sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft, he was a consistent performer for Atlanta over the last couple of years. He caught 72 passes for 786 yards with four TDs in 2020.