Arthur Smith: Waste of my time to talk about 2023, we have something to prove now

Getty Images

Predictions for the 2022 Falcons are not full of optimism about the team’s chances at a winning record and that has some looking ahead to what the 2023 draft might bring to Atlanta.

Quarterbacks like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are usually what those people are gazing at when they think about next year’s draft, but Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has no interest in the topic. He told Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com that it is “a waste of your time and my time if you want to talk about ’23” because the team’s focus is firmly rooted in the present.

“I want to win. I have an urgency to win,” Smith said. “You’re never promised anything. You don’t know what’s going to happen a year from now, and I’m not just talking about this job, I mean with health, in life. I’m not trying to be all philosophical here. But I like the makeup of our team. I like where we’re going. We have a lot of guys who are hungry, guys who are competitive, guys who have one-year deals and feel like they have something to prove. We have something to prove.”

Smith has said that he feels like teams have to rebuild every year, but some teams have a lot less construction to do than others. The Falcons’ play in the fall will determine which end of that spectrum they call home.