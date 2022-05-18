Avonte Maddox wants “every ball to come my way” after James Bradberry signing

Getty Images

The Eagles added cornerback James Bradberry to their roster on Wednesday in a signing that gives a serious boost to the position group.

Bradberry joins Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox as the expected first-stringers at cornerback. Maddox is the only member of that group that has never been selected for the Pro Bowl and he told reporters on Wednesday that he thinks the unit is “pretty lit” as a result of the Bradberry move.

Maddox said he has “high praise” for the signing and that he welcomes the target he expects to be on his back from opposing offenses.

“I want every ball to come my way. Gives me an opportunity to make a play,” Maddox said.

Maddox probably isn’t wrong about the chances he’ll get while playing with Slay and Bradberry and the Eagles pass defense will be a tough one to crack if he proves up to the moment.