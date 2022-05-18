Bengals agree to terms with Daxton Hill

USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals have gotten their first-round pick under contract.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Cincinnati has agreed to terms with defensive back Daxton Hill on his four-year rookie deal.

Hill was the 31st overall pick of the 2022 draft — the latest Cincinnati has ever picked in the first round after falling to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals will have to decide on Hill’s fifth-year option for 2026 in the spring of 2025.

Hill was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 after recording 69 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a pair of interceptions, and 11 passes defensed.