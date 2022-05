Getty Images

Cleveland has added a defensive back.

The Browns signed cornerback Parnell Motley, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Motley has been with four organizations since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He played four games as a rookie, two for the Broncos and two for the Buccaneers. He spent 2021 on the Lions’ practice squad, appearing in one game with a handful of snaps on special teams.

The Lions waived Motley earlier this month.