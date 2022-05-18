Cardinals sign Myjai Sanders

USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals took a pair of edge defenders in the third round of the draft and one of them signed with the team on Wednesday.

Myjai Sanders has agreed to a four-year deal with the team.

Sanders was credited with more than 60 quarterback pressures during his final season at Cincinnati, but only came up with 2.5 sacks. He had 11 sacks in 24 games over the two previous seasons and the Cardinals will be hoping that there are a lot more to come as he jumps to the professional level.

Sanders’ signing leaves Cameron Thomas, the other third-round edge rusher, as the team’s only unsigned draft pick.