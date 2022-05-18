Cardinals sign Trey McBride, two other picks

USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Trey McBride was the top Cardinals pick in this year’s draft and he’s now under contract in Arizona.

The Cardinals announced that McBride was one of three picks to sign with the team on Tuesday night. He was joined by seventh-round picks Christian Matthew and Marquis Hayes, which leaves the club with two unsigned selections.

McBride was the 55th overall selection as the Cardinals had to wait until the second round to make a pick after trading their first-rounder to Baltimore for wide receiver Marquise Brown. He had 90 catches for 1,121 yards and a touchdown in his final season at Colorado State and will team with Zach Ertz at tight end as a rookie.

Matthew played cornerback at Georgia Southern, Samford, and Valdosta State on his way to getting drafted by the Cardinals. Hayes was a three-year starter at left guard for Oklahoma.