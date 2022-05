Getty Images

Yes, there will be Canadian football in 2022.

The bargaining committee working on behalf of the CFL Players Association has advised its constituents that an agreement has been reached to end a four-day-old strike.

The deal is subject to ratification by the CFL’s players.

Meetings will be held in the coming days to explain the agreement to the players, and ultimately to allow them to vote on it. Training camps would then open. They were due to open on Sunday, May 15.