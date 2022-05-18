Chargers break ground on new team headquarters in El Segundo

Getty Images

The Chargers held a groundbreaking Wednesday for their new team headquarters in El Segundo. The 14-acre site is scheduled to open in July 2024.

“It’s been five years in the making. We finally have our home for the future. This is our home now,” owner Dean Spanos said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

Since the Chargers left San Diego for Los Angeles in 2017, they have trained at temporary team headquarters in Costa Mesa in Orange County. The new training complex is in Los Angeles County, 7 miles from SoFi Stadium and 3 miles from Los Angeles International Airport.

Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. in Beverly Hills announced in March it has arranged $276 million of construction and permanent financing for the facility. The complex, which also will host the team’s training camp, will include three practice fields, a rooftop hospitality club and an Esports gaming studio, per Reedy.

“It should be right up there with the best of the best,” quarterback Justin Herbert said. “The Spanos family has invested a lot, and it is up to us as players to go out and deliver.”

The Rams continue to operate out of the spartan training complex the team built on the campus of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks after its return from St. Louis in 2016. Rams owner Stan Kroenke bought a defunct mall for $150 million, and the team is expected to build its training complex on the site, though it has yet to announce it.