Chargers signing Morgan Fox

USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers are adding a player with experience in head coach Brandon Staley’s system.

Los Angeles is signing defensive lineman Morgan Fox, per agent David Canter.

Fox played under Staley with the Rams in 2020 when the coach was the club’s defensive coordinator. That season, Fox recorded a career-high 6.0 sacks with eight tackles for loss and nine QB hits. he also had a pair of passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Fox played for the Panthers last season, appearing in all 17 games with nine starts. He finished the year with 34 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and seven QB hits. He was released on March 14.

The defensive lineman entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2016. he was on the Rams’ practice squad for most of that season but became a rotational player in 2017. Fox missed the 2018 season with a torn ACL but has not missed a game since.

Fox has 12.0 career sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits in 69 career games with 15 starts.

He’s now the fourth member of the 2020 Rams to join Staley in the opposite locker room at SoFi Stadium this offseason, along with defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, linebacker Gerald Everett, and linebacker Troy Reeder. The Chargers have also added edge rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback Bryce Callahan who previously played under Staley.