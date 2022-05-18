Commanders cut Drew Himmelman

Getty Images

The Commanders claimed offensive tackle Drew Himmelman off waivers from the Broncos on Monday. Washington waived Himmelman on Wednesday, the team announced.

Himmelman failed his physical.

The Broncos waived him last week when they signed 13 undrafted rookie free agents.

He joined Denver after going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2021, receiving a $25,000 signing bonus as part of $150,000 in guarantees.

Himmelman spent his rookie season on the Broncos’ practice squad. He did get elevated for two games late last season but did not see any game action.