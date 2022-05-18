Commanders sign Jahan Dotson

USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders have their top choice of the 2022 draft under contract.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that wide receiver Jahan Dotson has signed with the team. It’s a four-year deal with a team option for the fifth season for the 16th overall pick.

Dotson capped his time at Penn State with 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2021 season. He has the second-most catches, fourth-most receiving yards, and is tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns in school history.

Dotson, who missed some rookie minicamp time to attend his college graduation, is expected to join Terry McLaurin as top receiving options in Washington.