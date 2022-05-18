Commanders sign third-rounder Brian Robinson Jr.

Getty Images

The Commanders have six draft choices signed, leaving two to go.

The team signed first-round choice Jahan Dotson and third-rounder Brian Robinson Jr. on Wednesday. Their signings leave only second-round defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis and fourth-round safety Percy Butler unsigned.

Robinson played five seasons at Alabama. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and won the Cotton Bowl Classic MVP award. He had 1,639 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns in 14 games last season.

Washington made him the 98th overall choice.

Defensive back Christian Holmes, quarterback Sam Howell, offensive tackle Chris Paul and tight end Cole Turner previously signed their rookie deals.