Cowboys and Broncos set for joint practices in August

Getty Images

Defensive end Randy Gregory will get a chance to renew acquaintances with the Cowboys this summer.

Gregory signed with the Broncos as a free agent in March after initially agreeing to a deal to re-sign with Dallas. Any hard feelings about that departure can be ironed out in Denver in August.

Jori Epstein of USA Today reports that the Cowboys are set to practice with the Broncos before they play a preseason game against each other on August 13.

The Cowboys also have workouts scheduled with the Chargers for this summer, so they’ll get a sneak preview of a couple of AFC West contenders before the season gets underway.