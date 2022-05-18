Dalvin Cook gets reps at receiver in early Vikings practices

Posted by Mike Florio on May 18, 2022, 12:20 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings have commenced Organized Team Activities for the first time under new coach Kevin O’Connell. The offensive-minded coach may have his mind set on getting the most he can out of one key member of the offense.

Via Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com, Cook lined up in bunch receiver sets in multiple different formations.

Cook, who has switched from No. 33 to No. 4, wouldn’t say whether that will be part of the plan for 2022.

“I don’t want to just sit up here and tell y’all everything,” Cook said, via Graff. “We’ve got Green Bay Week One, so we’re gonna wait and see.”

Cook has 182 career receptions.  He had 34 catches in 2021, a career low but for 2017, when he suffered a torn ACL in Week Four.

Whatever O’Connell does, the Vikings have the talent on offense to make things very interesting offensively, especially if O’Connell can bring some of the Sean McVay magic from L.A. to Minneapolis.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Dalvin Cook gets reps at receiver in early Vikings practices

  4. Cook can never break long runs for touchdowns. What does he have like 1 in 2 years? That is disappointing.He’s just not that good imo.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.