Dalvin Cook gets reps at receiver in early Vikings practices

Getty Images

The Vikings have commenced Organized Team Activities for the first time under new coach Kevin O’Connell. The offensive-minded coach may have his mind set on getting the most he can out of one key member of the offense.

Via Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com, Cook lined up in bunch receiver sets in multiple different formations.

Cook, who has switched from No. 33 to No. 4, wouldn’t say whether that will be part of the plan for 2022.

“I don’t want to just sit up here and tell y’all everything,” Cook said, via Graff. “We’ve got Green Bay Week One, so we’re gonna wait and see.”

Cook has 182 career receptions. He had 34 catches in 2021, a career low but for 2017, when he suffered a torn ACL in Week Four.

Whatever O’Connell does, the Vikings have the talent on offense to make things very interesting offensively, especially if O’Connell can bring some of the Sean McVay magic from L.A. to Minneapolis.