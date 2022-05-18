Dalvin Cook likes Vikings’ running back depth

Posted by Charean Williams on May 18, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT
NFL: JUL 29 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp
Getty Images

Dalvin Cook clearly is the Vikings’ RB1, but he has never played a full season in his five NFL seasons. He missed four games last season after sitting out 21 in his first four seasons.

The Vikings have had Alexander Mattison behind Cook the past three seasons and will again this season.

They have upgraded the depth behind those two.

The Vikings selected North Carolina running back Ty Chandler in the fifth round of last month’s draft. He will join Kene Nwangwu on the depth chart behind Cook and Mattison.

“We’re in the NFL. Things happen. Guys go down,’’ Cook said, via Chris Tomasson of The Pioneer-Press.

Nwangwu, a fourth-round choice in 2021, played 11 games as a rookie and had only 17 touches for 70 yards but returned two of 18 kickoff returns for touchdowns.

The Vikings plan to get Nwangwu more involved on offense this season.

“He doesn’t have a ceiling,’’ Cook said. “He’s got it all. We see it on special teams. . . . The thing I haven’t seen is him run the ball more consistently and get the ball more. I think that’s going to happen coming up. He’s special with the ball in his hands, and I want to see him make more plays.”

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Dalvin Cook likes Vikings’ running back depth

  1. I’d like Mattison a heck of a lot better if he could read and react to holes at the line of scrimmage even half as good as Dalvin.

  2. Nwangu and Chandler are more home run hitters like Cook. I prefer them to get more carries and receptions in space. Pairing any of them with Ham is a winning combination!

  3. Cook should be concerned with starting healthy and on the field for more than 11 games power year, else one of these other RBs he likes so much is going to have his job.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.