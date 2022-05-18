Dan Orlovsky’s ESPN promotion came after Fox Sports made a run at him

Dan Orlovsky’s bump to the “B” booth at ESPN came after Tom Brady‘s new employer tried to make Orlovsky one, too.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Fox Sports pursued Orlovsky. He would have “fronted a five-day-a-week NFL show,” and he would have handled “some games” on Sundays. However, he was not a candidate for the top booth jobs

Fox currently has a vacancy in the No. 1 booth, a short-term gig until Brady starts cashing $37.5 million per year in payroll checks. If Greg Olsen slides up to No. 1 pending Brady’s arrival, Fox would need to backfill the No. 2 booth.

Orlovsky will end up getting a handful of NFL games this year at ESPN, along with his usual studio work and college football booth assignments.

