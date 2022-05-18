Dolphins officially sign Melvin Ingram, cut Chris Streveler

Getty Images

Veteran edge rusher Melvin Ingram is officially a member of the Dolphins.

Word of an agreement with Ingram broke over the weekend and the Dolphins announced that the contract was a done deal on Wednesday. They also announced the move they made to make room for Ingram on the 90-man roster.

The Dolphins waived quarterback Chris Streveler. Streveler appeared in seven games for the Cardinals over the last two seasons. He was 17-of-25 for 68 yards, a touchdown and an interception in those outings. Streveler won a Grey Cup with Winnipeg of the CFL before coming to the NFL.

Streveler’s departure leaves Teddy Bridgewater and seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson behind Tua Tagovailoa on the depth chart.