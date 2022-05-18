Dolphins will have joint practices with Buccaneers

Getty Images

Mike McDaniel’s first summer as the Dolphins head coach will include joint practices with a pair of NFC teams.

The Eagles announced that they’ll be working in Miami ahead of the third preseason game of the summer and McDaniel said at a Tuesday press conference the Dolphins will also be working with the Buccaneers. McDaniel also explained what he likes about the chance to work out with other clubs.

“Joint practices are outstanding for everyone involved,” McDaniel said. “There’s only so far you can go when going against each other before things start to hurt more than they help. Having different schemes, coverages, is incredibly impactful. Having different offenses for run fits and all of that stuff is super impactful. We’re going to start out, we’re practicing two days against Tampa and can’t wait to see you guys type really fast but we are going to have joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles as well. Both scenarios I feel very fortunate that things worked out with coach [Todd] Bowles and coach [Nick] Sirianni. We’re excited about that and I think our players will be too.”

The Dolphins and Buccaneers are set to kick off the preseason on August 13 after their two days of workouts.