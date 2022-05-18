ESPN makes Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky its Monday night B-team

Getty Images

With Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as the new Monday Night Football announcing duo, ESPN also has a new second-string NFL broadcast team.

That team will be Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky, according to the New York Post.

Buck and Aikman have replaced Levy, Riddick and Brian Griese as the primary voices on Monday nights, but ESPN occasionally needs a second team, and Levy and Riddick have been handed the second-team assignment along with Orlovsky. Griese left ESPN to become quarterbacks coach of the 49ers.

Levy, Riddick and Orlovsky will likely call the Week Two Vikings-Eagles game on ABC, while Aikman and Buck are calling Titans-Bills on ESPN. The second string will also likely call the Week Eight Broncos-Jaguars game in London, which will air at 9:30 a.m. ET and air only on the streaming service ESPN+.