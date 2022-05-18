ESPN makes Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky its Monday night B-team

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 18, 2022, 12:07 PM EDT
ESPN Super Bowl Broadcast From Disney California Adventure
With Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as the new Monday Night Football announcing duo, ESPN also has a new second-string NFL broadcast team.

That team will be Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky, according to the New York Post.

Buck and Aikman have replaced Levy, Riddick and Brian Griese as the primary voices on Monday nights, but ESPN occasionally needs a second team, and Levy and Riddick have been handed the second-team assignment along with Orlovsky. Griese left ESPN to become quarterbacks coach of the 49ers.

Levy, Riddick and Orlovsky will likely call the Week Two Vikings-Eagles game on ABC, while Aikman and Buck are calling Titans-Bills on ESPN. The second string will also likely call the Week Eight Broncos-Jaguars game in London, which will air at 9:30 a.m. ET and air only on the streaming service ESPN+.

4 responses to “ESPN makes Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky its Monday night B-team

  2. Orlovsky crosses me as a company guy. I don’t believe half of what he says and I don’t think he does either. If Levy was a spice it would be flour. I will give Riddick a 2nd chance w/o Griese. Like a GM in the booth for something different.

  4. Looks like ol’ Louis lost out on another GM job.

    Boy are people jealous of NE or what?

    lol

