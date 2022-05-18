Falcons and Jaguars will hold joint practices this summer

Getty Images

Jaguars first-round pick Travon Walker will be back in Georgia this summer as he prepares for his first NFL season.

The Falcons announced on Wednesday that the teams will hold a pair of joint practices with the Jags before playing a preseason game in Atlanta on August 27. The practices will take place on August 24 and 25 at the Falcons’ facility.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was happy with the way the team’s joint practices with the Dolphins worked out last summer, so it does not come as a big surprise that they’re making them part of this year’s preparations as well.

Neither team has announced any other plans for joint practices before either of their other preseason games, but Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports that the Falcons will also be working with the Jets.