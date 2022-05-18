Former Cowboys director of scouting Larry Lacewell dies at 85

Getty Images

Larry Lacewell, the Cowboys’ longtime director of college and pro scouting, died Wednesday, the team announced. He was 85.

Lacewell started with the Cowboys in 1992, serving as the director of college scouting. In 1994, he was named director of college and pro scouting, a position he held until 2005.

He was instrumental in helping the Cowboys build the Team of the 1990s, with Dallas winning three Super Bowls.

Lacewell played football at Arkansas State and began a coaching career after his playing career ended. His 32-year coaching career was highlighted by two national championships as an assistant at Oklahoma and a decade as the head coach at his alma mater.

He also served as Arkansas State’s athletic director from 1979-90.

Lacewell is in Arkansas State’s ring of honor, as well as the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.