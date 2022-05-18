Freddie Kitchens hired as senior football analyst on South Carolina staff

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 18, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT
New York Giants v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has found his next job, getting the title of senior football analyst at South Carolina.

Kitchens and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer have known each other for years; they were both on the Mississippi State staff in 2004 and 2005. That was the last time Kitchens coached at the college level.

It’s a fairly significant step down for Kitchens, who was the Giants’ offensive coordinator last year after Jason Garrett was fired.

Kitchens spent one season as the Browns’ head coach, going 6-10 in 2019.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Freddie Kitchens hired as senior football analyst on South Carolina staff

  1. Just a bad coach. I don’t even think he could cut it at the high school level. In way over his head.

  2. It feels like a long time ago that he and Baker Mayfield looked like potential stars.

  3. Amazing that he keeps getting jobs when he is also a very bad coach in all facets.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.