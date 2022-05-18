Giants adding Maurice Canady, Khalil Dorsey

Getty Images

After releasing cornerback James Bradberry, the Giants are adding a couple of cornerbacks with ties to defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

According to multiple reports, the club is signing veteran Maurice Canady. Khalil Dorsey is also signing with the club, per agency VMG Sports.

Canady was a Ravens sixth-round pick in 2016 but has missed substantial time due to injury. He played in 13 games with three starts in 2019 between the Ravens and Jets, recording his first interception that season. He signed with Dallas as a free agent in 2020 but elected to opt out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He appeared in eight games for Dallas in 2021, spending most of his time on special teams.

Dorsey signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and played six games for the Ravens that season, spending the majority of his time on special teams. He missed the 2021 season due to injury.

Martindale was with the Ravens from 2012-2021, serving as the team’s defensive coordinator for the last four years.