Giants sign Jalyn Holmes, Henry Black

Getty Images

The Giants were busy adding veterans to their defense on Wednesday.

They officially announced the signings of cornerbacks Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey while adding word that they’ve also signed defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes and safety Henry Black.

Holmes had 14 tackles in eight games last season. He was a Vikings fourth-round pick in 2018 and spent three seasons in Minnesota before being waived at final cuts last season. Holmes played for Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson while he was with the Vikings.

Black played in 25 games for the Packers after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He had 46 tackles, an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

The Giants made room for the new arrivals by cutting linebacker Trent Harris, quarterback Brian Lewerke, defensive end Raymond Johnson III, and defensive back Jordan Mosley.