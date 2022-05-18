James Bradberry agrees to deal with Eagles

Getty Images

The Giants cut cornerback James Bradberry this month, but they’ll be seeing him a couple of times during the 2022 season.

The Eagles announced that Bradberry has agreed to terms on a one-year contract. According to multiple reports, it is a $10 million deal for Bradberry in Philadelphia but there’s no word on how much of that might be in incentives rather than base salary. Bradberry was set to make a $13.4 million salary before being released.

Bradberry spent the last two seasons with the Giants after signing as a free agent and he was selected to the Pro Bowl after his first season with the team. He recorded 101 tackles, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 32 appearances for the team.

Bradberry will join Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox at the top of the cornerback depth chart for the Eagles, who will be trying for their second straight playoff appearance during the 2022 season. Adding a corner like Bradberry to the defense should be a big boost to that bid.