James Bradberry agrees to deal with Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2022, 10:39 AM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants
Getty Images

The Giants cut cornerback James Bradberry this month, but they’ll be seeing him a couple of times during the 2022 season.

The Eagles announced that Bradberry has agreed to terms on a one-year contract. According to multiple reports, it is a $10 million deal for Bradberry in Philadelphia but there’s no word on how much of that might be in incentives rather than base salary. Bradberry was set to make a $13.4 million salary before being released.

Bradberry spent the last two seasons with the Giants after signing as a free agent and he was selected to the Pro Bowl after his first season with the team. He recorded 101 tackles, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 32 appearances for the team.

Bradberry will join Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox at the top of the cornerback depth chart for the Eagles, who will be trying for their second straight playoff appearance during the 2022 season. Adding a corner like Bradberry to the defense should be a big boost to that bid.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “James Bradberry agrees to deal with Eagles

  2. This is a smart signing by Howie. And it’s a huge upgrade at a position of need.

  5. Solid #2 corner! Great signing. We’ll see if all these off-season moves work out, but at least Howie is being aggressive and addressing positions of need. I like it!

  7. This sucks for my Washington team! Terry McLaurin had his way with him last year in NY. but he’ll have a far better front 7 in Philly that will hide his flawsand make him way more effective.

  8. That is HUGE for the eagles. As an eagles fan, I still had the cowboys as the team to beat in the NFC east as of yesterday…today, my opinion has changed. It would be nice to see them pick up a veteran safety to upgrade that unit but if they can’t, I really can’t complain. This squad is ready to compete as long as they get solid production from the QB position!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.