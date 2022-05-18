Jets agree to terms with Garrett Wilson

Getty Images

The Jets now have all three of their first-round picks under contract.

Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson agreed to terms on his four-year, $20.55 million fully guaranteed rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns at Ohio State last year, and he was widely regarded as one of the elite wide receivers in college football. The Jets got him with the Seahawks’ first-round pick, one of the picks they got for trading Jamal Adams.

The Jets had three first-round picks this year. No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner and No. 26 overall pick Jermaine Johnson have already signed their rookie deals.