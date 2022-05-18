Looking at some of the best names in NFL history

Getty Images

With Oklahoma signing a quarterback named General Booty, we had an inspiration for a PFT Live draft.

What are the best names in NFL history?

Our picks appear in the attached video. One of them was Jack Youngblood. Making his name even more memorable was the fact that, due to the presence of Jim Youngblood on the roster, Jack had his entire name on the back of his jersey.

Meanwhile, I always assumed that Jack and Jim were brothers. As several folks pointed out after Tuesday’s show, they weren’t even related. Amazingly, it was all a coincidence.

Check out the draft and add some of your own favorite NFL names in the comments.